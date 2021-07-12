Henry Vilas Zoo to vaccinate some animals

MADISON (WKOW) -- Humans aren't the only ones getting vaccinated for coronavirus this summer. Officials at the Henry Vilas Zoo say some of their animals will be receiving their own coronavirus vaccines.

"These animals are for the community. These are animals that are assets to the world around us and we want to protect them," said Joseph Darcangelo, Deputy Director at the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Darcangelo says some of the zoo's lions, apes and minks will be getting shots within the next couple months through an experimental vaccine program. The vaccines will be provided for free from the global animal health Zoetica and are expected to arrive before the end of the month.

Officials at the zoo say it's possible for these animals to contract Covid-19 from an infected human and get seriously ill, so they're taking any steps they can to prevent that.

"We do our part as far as proactive medical care to make sure that we can provide prevention for this," Darcangelo said. "It demonstrates our proactive measure that we put into place to protect these animals from certain things like Covid-19."

Darcangelo says the zoo still needs to train its staff on how to administer these vaccines, so it will likely take a couple of months before the animals get the shots.

While the vaccine is still considered experimental, Darcangelo says he thinks it's the necessary step to take.

"When you know that these animals could be affected by it, I think it's our part to put in proactive measures to take care of them," Darcangelo said.