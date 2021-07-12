Hong Kong police arrest 5 more in alleged bomb plot

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s national security police have arrested five more people in relation to an alleged bomb plot, as political tensions rise amid Beijing’s tightening control over the city. The five _ four males and one female _ were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to plan terrorist activities under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing a year ago as part of a crackdown on dissent in the former British colony, which has enjoyed freedoms not experienced on the Chinese mainland. Last week, police arrested nine people, including six students, accused of planning to manufacture and plant explosives around the city, including in courts, cross-harbor tunnels and trash cans.