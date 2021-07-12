Isolated rain chances today

MADISON (WKOW) - After a mainly rain-free weekend, shower chances will increase through this week.



SET UP

An upper level, weak low pressure system will drift through the Midwest causing isolated storm chances today. Another storm system develops later midweek causing a higher chance for showers and storms.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible, mainly in eastern Wisconsin with temperatures in the upper 50s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with temperatures in the low 80s and a stray shower possible.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s and scattered showers and storms developing later in the afternoon. Storms may be strong to severe with a gusty wind and heavy rain threat. More storms are possible at night.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and humid with highs around 80° and scattered showers and storms possible.



A few showers are possible at night farther south.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and dry in the low 80s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny in the low to mid 80s.