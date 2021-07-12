Judge questions treatment of suspended horse trainer Baffert

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge seems sympathetic to horse trainer Bob Baffert’s claims that his May suspension by the New York Racing Association was unconstitutional after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test. Judge Carol Bagley Amon at a Brooklyn hearing Monday repeatedly pressed a lawyer for the racing association to explain why the suspension was issued before Baffert was given a chance to defend himself. Attorney Henry Greenberg said Baffert will get a hearing after the association announces the length of his suspension by Aug. 11. The judge seemed dissatisfied with that, asking if that’s “a little too late?”