Madison shrinks size of bus rapid transit stations on State Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is changing its plans for bus rapid transit stations (BRT) on State Street after hearing concerns from some business owners about the size of the stations.

The city is going to make the platforms and shelters smaller, and they'll be more transparent.

An early concept of a BRT station. City of Madison Photo.

A revised rendering of a BRT station. City of Madison Photo.

"These new designs are based on what we heard from downtown stakeholders, and I believe they represent a reasonable compromise," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said when announcing the changes. The mayor said the new stations will have a reduced impact on stores, sidewalk cafes and street vending areas.

The rapid transit system will have two stops at the top of State Street. It will run from the 100 to 300 blocks before turning off the street.

An existing bus shelter. City of Madison Photo.