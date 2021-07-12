Man charged in deadly 2016 collision to have another competency exam

MADISON (WKOW) — A man charged with causing deadly collisions in November 2016 is set to have another competency exam.

Authorities say Brysen Wills was more than twice Wisconsin's legal limit for drinking and driving when he drove the wrong way on I-94 near Deerfield, causing collisions that killed four. Wills suffered a traumatic brain injury, and at the time medical experts that examined him said the mental impairments are significant.

Wills' case was suspended in 2017, when he failed his competency exam. Since then, exams have been ordered every 6-12 months to determine if the suspension can end. His next exam has been scheduled for September, 2021.

Wills last competency examination was filed in January, 2020, and determines that he "continues to not be legally competent and is not likely to be restored to competency."