Milwaukee gaining positive reviews from being on national stage

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The NBA Finals has put Milwaukee on the national stage. For many basketball fans, this is their first impression of the city.

From out-of-town fans to Phoenix reporters covering the Suns, the reviews are positive.

"I think we've all been so desperate for a communal experience, and there is no better communal experience, right now in sports, than being out here on this plaza," said GMA correspondent Will Reeve.

Fiserv Forum was packed inside for Sunday's game and there were another 25,000 people outside at the Deer District.