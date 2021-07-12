Missing Windsor man found dead last Thursday in Cottage Grove

WINDSOR (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reports that a deceased individual found in Cottage Grove Thursday is Bart Halderson.

Bart and his wife Krista have been missing out of Windsor since July 1. They were reported missing on July 7.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Halderson died from homicidal violence including firearm injury. More results are pending at this time.

On Friday, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced that "unidentifiable remains" remains were found in rural Dane County on July 8 during the search for the couple.

The day before, the couple's son, Chandler Halderson, was arrested Thursday for providing false information regarding the disappearance. Halderson has not been charged in connection with his parent's disappearance. Chandler is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.