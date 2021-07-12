New this week: A ‘Space Jam’ sequel and new John Mayer tunes

This week’s new entertainment releases include LeBron James leading the Tunes against the Goons in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny. In music releases, John Mayer returns with his first album since 2017’s “The Search For Everything.” The new one is cheekily titled “Sob Rock” and the singer-songwriter-guitarist explores the often maligned genre of soft rock. Want to mark World Chimpanzee Day on Thursday? Tune in to “Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall” on CuriosityStream, available on TV, desktop and mobile devices.