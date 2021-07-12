Pet therapy volunteers return to St. Mary’s

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 15 months of being without their furry friends, St. Mary's welcomed pet therapy volunteers back.

Despite being able to return, Covid-19 protocols are still in place. Upon entering, therapy volunteers must be checked for negative symptoms. Staff who wish to pet and rub the therapy dogs must sanitize their hands before and after. Also, volunteers are not allowed in outpatient clinics, they must stay in conference rooms until further notice.

Pet therapy duo, Steve Cholet and Australian Labradoodle, Frieda, were happy to be around their friends. Since March 15, 2020 they have not been able to see staff of St. Mary's. "The first four months, she [Frieda] didn't like it at all. She really didn't know what to do. We had a routine that we'd been doing... and then all of a sudden it stopped," explained Cholet.

Currently, therapy dogs are only offered to staff as a way for them to relieve stress during their breaks.

Cholet explains, "Medical care as a professional is very stressful... There's a lot of research and just anecdotal evidence that interaction with pets, whether you're in a hospital environment or at home, is very soothing and calming and just good for your overall sense of well being." Staff members are allowed to play with dogs as long as they please.

Cholet's favorite part of his job is being able to share Frieda's happiness with others. "We see some of the same people over and over again. And so we have some rather long relationships with staff who have been here. And it's just good to get to see them and touch bases with them and to bring Frieda to in and let them say hello and just kind of renew friendships," explained Cholet.

Cholet and Frieda hope to be with patients soon, but as if now they are just happy to be around people.