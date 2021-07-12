Racial bias reports threaten Tulane med school accreditation

Associated Press (AP) — Allegations of racial discrimination in the Tulane University School of Medicine’s Graduate Medical Education program have prompted an accrediting organization to put the school on probation. The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education didn’t cite specific allegations in a statement. It said it became aware of public reports of discrimination in February and officials from the group visited the campus in April. The move comes months after a Black faculty member alleged racial bias at the school. Tulane has released a copy of a letter the med school dean sent to faculty and students Saturday, saying the administration respects the decision and “will do everything necessary” to resolve the issues.