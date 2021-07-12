Renowned Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline dies at 77

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Byron Berline, a renowned fiddler and owner of a popular Oklahoma instrument shop, has died. Berline was 77. Bette Berline, Byron’s wife, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Monday. She says he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and that over the weekend his “lungs gave up and so did his heart.” He died Saturday. A three-time National Fiddle Champion, Berline grew up in Grant County along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. He worked with music greats like Vince Gill, Bob Dylan, Elton John and the Rolling Stones. Berline moved to Guthrie in 1995 and opened the Double Stop Fiddle Shop & Music Hall.