Sinovac-vaccinated Thai health workers to receive booster

BANGKOK (AP) — Medical workers in Thailand who have received two doses of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine will be given a booster shot of AstraZeneca vaccine. Thailand is fighting a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, and a nighttime curfew and other heightened measures began in Bangkok and several other provinces on Monday. The surge is accompanied by the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the virus. A Thai Red Cross official says Sinovac is less effective at fighting that variant. The decision to provide AstraZeneca booster shots was made after a nurse who received two doses of Sinovac in May died last week, and more than 600 others who had received Sinovac tested positive for COVID-19.