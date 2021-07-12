Son of missing couple has bond set at $10,000

MADISON (WKOW) — Chandler Halderson, accused of providing false information on the disappearance of his parents to police, appeared in court Monday afternoon.

There, the court commissioner set his bond as $10,000.

Halderson was arrested on July 8, with police then calling Bart and Krista's disappearance as "suspicious." The couple have been missing since July 1, and were reported missing on July 7.

According to Halderson's attorney, there are no charges yet against him.

If Halderson were to make bond, he will have to stay in Dane County.