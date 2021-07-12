Temps, humidity and storm chances on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday will remain mostly cloudy, with areas north of Madison having the best shot at breaks in the clouds. Highs will remain cooler than average once again, likely topping out in the mid 70s.

Isolated shower chances continue into the afternoon and evening hours, mainly for Madison southward.

Light showers are expected, with little to no rainfall totals. If any, less than .10 of an inch.

Tuesday remains mainly dry, partly sunny skies with a stray shower possible. Temperatures will rise, with highs likely returning to average, low 80s expected.

Humidity and warmer weather returns Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s likely.

While majority of Wednesday looks to be dry, scattered shower and storm chances move in by Wednesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of southern WI under a severe weather risk Wednesday night. Areas west of Madison are under a higher threat than the rest. Potentially damaging, gusty winds and hail pose as threats.

Scattered shower and storm chances remain in place for Thursday, likely the first half of the day.

Much drier weather is expected for the weekend, along with chances for sunshine.