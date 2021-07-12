The cost of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

The nearly 20-year American combat mission in Afghanistan was the United States’ longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about the Central Asian war, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam war did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands, and generations of Americans to come will be burdened with paying off the war’s trillions of dollars’ in costs. The U.S. commander for Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, relinquished his command in Kabul on Monday.