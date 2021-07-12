TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes slowdown on I-94 west in Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash has caused a slowdown on the interstate as cars head westbound into Madison, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT reports the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, on I-94 westbound, about 3 miles beyond Wisconsin 73.

The left shoulder is blocked because of the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed to 27 News that an ambulance was sent to the scene, but could not say how many vehicles were involved or number of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.