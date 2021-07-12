UN rights boss urges ‘wide range’ of reparations over racism

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is urging countries to “fully fund comprehensive processes” and take “a wide range of reparations measures” to address the legacies of slavery, colonial rule and racial discrimination. Michelle Bachelet on Monday presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva a landmark report launched after the killing of George Floyd in the United States and released last month. A year in the making, it hopes to build on momentum around the intensified scrutiny worldwide of the blight of racism and its impact on people of African descent.