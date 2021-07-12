US-Russia say climate talks a springboard to ease tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have expressed hope that climate change talks could act as a springboard to help reduce escalating tensions between the two rival nations. Kerry met Lavrov on Monday as part of his four-day visit to Moscow that comes amid heightened tensions. Kerry is the highest-ranking official in Joe Biden’s administration to visit Russia so far. Lavrov said Kerry’s visit sends “an important and a positive signal for development of our bilateral relations” and “for alleviating the tension.” Kerry said he believed there was “space” for Russia and the U.S. to collaborate” on the issue of climate change.