AG Kaul: DOJ has gotten 100 clergy abuse reports since launching inquiry

MADISON (WKOW) — Over two months ago, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a statewide inquiry into sexual abuse among religious leaders. Now, he's providing an update.

Reportedly, since the opening the inquiry, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has received 100 reports — either on abuse by leaders or how organizations responded to abuse. Allegedly, the reports concern faith leaders in multiple religious organizations, as well as some not affiliated to any religious organization.

Still, the DOJ is encouraging victims or witnesses to step forward and report either online or by phone.

“Victims services specialists are providing a safe, trusted place to report clergy and faith leader abuse. Many survivors have made reports, and some survivors are reporting abuse for the first time,” said Attorney General Kaul. “These reports are a critical part of our review of clergy and faith leader abuse.”

Those who want to report can either call 1-877-222-2620 or fill out an online submission form. Those who contact the DOJ can choose to tell trained victim services professionals as much or as little information as they want. Each report is reviewed of a team comprised of law enforcement, victim services and a prosecutor.