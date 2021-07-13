Skip to Content

Albania ex-vice interior minister arrested for abuse of post

4:00 pm National news from the Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian law enforcement authorities say they have arrested a former deputy interior minister on corruption accusations. A statement Tuesday from the Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime says Rovena Voda was put under house arrest for allegedly taking bribes to favor a person seeking a position as a public official. No more details were given. Voda was deputy interior minister from 2017 until 2020. Newly formed judicial institutions established to address corruption in post-communist Albania are this year filing launching suits or putting under arrest many former senior officials. Corruption is widely seen as hurting Albania’s democratic, economic and social development.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content