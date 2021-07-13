Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no

CHICAGO (AP) — Key figures in the Jan. 6 riot on U.S. Capitol spoke about their desire to overthrow the government, but to date, U.S prosecutors have charged no one with sedition or with treason. Prosecutors could still add those charges, but they may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty in securing convictions. At least some scholars argue that if anyone qualifies for the charges, it’s those who sought to force legislators to abandon their certification of the presidential election. Defense lawyers say the mere suggestion their clients committed treason or sedition exaggerates the events of Jan. 6.