Baldwin calls for Medicaid expansion to be part of infrastructure bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- One day after introducing a bill that would expand Medicaid coverage to all Americans, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) said Tuesday she hoped Senate Democrats would include the language in a larger infrastructure package.

Baldwin introduced the bill Monday with Senators Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA). The bill would expand Medicaid eligibility to people earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty line.

For a single taxpayer, that would raise the earning threshold from $12,880 a year to $17,775 a year; for a family of four, the eligibility standard would increase from $26,500 to $36,570.

"I think most would agree that somebody who makes $13,000 a year should be able to afford healthcare coverage," Baldwin said in an interview Tuesday.

Wisconsin is one of 12 states to not adopt the full Medicaid expansion. Republicans in control of the state legislature have said they've struck the right balance by moving to cover everyone making up to 100 percent of the federal poverty level.

GOP leaders argue low-income earners making more than 100 percent of the poverty line can find heavily subsidized plans through the exchanges under the Affordable Care Act. Democrats in the state have pointed to an estimated $1.6 billion in federal money Wisconsin has missed out on due to Republicans' constant rejection of Medicaid expansion.

Under Baldwin's bill, more than 90,000 Wisconsinites would become eligible for BadgerCare.

Baldwin said Tuesday she believed leaders in her party should move to include the Medicaid expansion in ongoing talks about a massive federal infrastructure deal; the Wisconsin senator argued expanded health care coverage aligned with President Joe Biden's campaign message of "building back better."

"Because it's about making sure that people who work but have very low incomes have the resources they need to improve," Baldwin said. "Not only their health, but their lot in life."