Brazil’s Bolsonaro picks evangelical for supreme court seat

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro has named Attorney General and evangelical pastor Andre Mendonca to fill a vacated seat on Brazil’s supreme court, the conservative president’s second appointment to the 11-member court. The 48-year-old Mendonca, whose appointment still needs to be confirmed by the Senate, replaces retiring justice Marco Aurelio Mello. With mandatary retirement at 75, Mendonca will be able to hold the seat for 27 years. It has been 127 years since a nominee to Brazil’s top court was rejected by the Senate. Bolsonaro initially promised to appoint an evangelical justice to the top court, but his first selection was lmoderate Kássio Marques, frustrating his conservative base.