Bus-eum tours Midwest with history exhibit

SUN PRARIE (WKOW) -- A mobile history museum stopped by the Sun Prairie Library on Tuesday.

The Iowa-based "Hidden or Forbidden No More" exhibit is traveling through the Midwest on a bus. The exhibit features five specific eras in America history: Prohibition, Anti-German Hysteria, the Pandemic of 1918 and 1919, the Ku Klux Klan in the Midwest and the Cow Wars.

Since 2003, director Michael Luick-Thrams has been traveling around the Midwest. Luick-Thrams came up with the idea after learning his great grandfather was part of the KKK and he realized the organization was not just in the South, but the Midwest, too.

"I grew up in a farm in Iowa, and we never heard about the Klan Midwest, we thought the clan was a southern white problem... And so that's one of the five stories. And that gave us the the super title 'Hidden or Forbidden No More'," explained Luick-Thrams. "These are things that have happened in the Midwest that have affected us."

Luick-Thrams wants people to be able to learn more about their family history, similar to how he learned about his. "I help people by giving them a forum to deal with their own family's experiences. And we're hoping that when people come here, they'll also ask, what was my grandpa doing?" explained Luick-Thrams.

Exhibits such as the Pandemic of 1918 and 1919 are popular due to the mirror experience the world is facing today. "Each one hot topic, unfortunately, has a direct takeaway for today. I don't want to say we're divinely inspired. But we actually created this in the winter of 2019," explained Luick-Thrams. "We didn't know [coronavirus] was coming. So now that exhibit is even more relevant...All five of these are really relevant."

Luick-Thrams and tour guide, Melissa Grosche, are both from Germany and despite being from Germany, they enjoy learning and teaching American history. "I think you can understand the people from a country better. And to understand your own history prevents you from doing same mistakes and future you can understand the future better if you know the past,"Grosche told 27 News.

The duo also hope that children enjoy being out of their history books and on a bus that is not a traditional school bus. "Kids are thrilled by going in the bus that doesn't look like the school bus. So the bus itself is a big attraction. And we're really proud of it," explained Luick-Thrams.

The Bus-eum will continue in Sun Prairie until July 14, then moves to Fort Atkinson. Over the weekend, it will head to Chicago.

For more information on the Bus-eum exhibit visit TRACES.