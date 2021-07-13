Coffin of nanny killed in condo collapse returns to Paraguay

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — The remains of a young Paraguayan nanny among those killed in the collapse of a Florida condominium tower has arrived home, her coffin wrapped in a national flag and with a photograph of her young face. The casket holding Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba was met in Asuncion on Tuesday by relatives. She was accompanied by her mother and a cousin, who made no comments. The 23-year-old nanny had been working for the family of the sister of Paraguayan first lady Silvana Abdo in the building in Surfside, Florida, that fell June 24. The bodies of the sister, her husband and the youngest of their three children have been found. The two other children remain missing.