Search ends in Chinese hotel collapse that killed 17 people

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China has been raised to 17 as the search ended. The city of Suzhou said 23 people had been pulled from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel after its collapse Monday. One of those freed was uninjured and five others were sent to a hospital for treatment. Most of those killed were hotel guests. The city said investigators would look into the cause of the collapse and an unspecified number of people had been placed under “criminal control measures, indicating they were under some form of detention or supervision.