Emmy surprises: ‘Pose,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘Hamilton’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some snubs and surprises, including a sweet sending off for the departing “Pose” and a shrug of the shoulders at the popular “Lupin.” Critically adored but ignored by the Golden Globe voters, “I May Destroy You” roared back to earn nine Emmy nominations. “Girls5eva,” the Peacock series about a ’90s one-hit-wonder pop group who reunite as adult women to mount a comeback, got little love at the Emmy nominations, scoring only one nod for writing. And “Ratched,” led by Sarah Paulson, was largely ignored at the Emmy nominations.