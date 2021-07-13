Skip to Content

EU nations approve a dozen pandemic recovery plans

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union finance ministers have approved recovery plans funded by the bloc of a dozen of the 27 member states. EU nations hope this will be a tipping point in the continent’s economic recovery from the pandemic. Tuesday’s decision will allow the member states concerned to start unlocking funds for pre-financing of a great many projects that should make the EU’s economy greener and more digitally advanced. The approval to prepare for the release of funds is a key step in the 800-billion euro ($950 billion) support program that EU nations agreed on in principle last summer when their economies were mired in the worst economic downturn of the bloc’s existence. 

Associated Press

