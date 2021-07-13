Family of 5 arrested, charged in U.S. Capitol riot

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man from Melrose, WI, is one of five family members charged for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says Joshua Munn traveled with four family members from a small town in Texas to Washington, D.C. on January 6. Court documents include images from security cameras that an FBI Special Agent said show Munn crawling through a window into the Capitol building.

The agent said Munn had a conversation on Facebook with someone named Joel, and Munn wrote "we did enter the Capitol building. ... The first group opened up a window sort of say and we followed it through."

The FBI said, in that conversation, Munn also said he and people around him might have broken some windows while entering the building but did not damage anything inside the Capitol.

According to court documents, Munn and his family members were in the Capitol for around 50 minutes, and walked through rooms and hallways in the center and Senate side of the building.

Munn was in federal court in Madison Tuesday afternoon, but his other family members were arrested in Texas.

Erika Bierma, a criminal defense partner at Axley Brynelson, LLP, said situations like this aren't uncommon.

"When you're talking about someone who is charged with a federal crime, they can make an appearance anywhere in the country," she said. "If there's an active warrant or summons out, they can come into that federal district court wherever they are."

Bierma said everyone charged in connection to the riot will likely have to make an in-person court appearance in Washington, D.C., but she said that might not happen right away.

"A lot of these people are from all over the country," she said. "The more routine hearings may still be virtual just because the federal courts are not completely back up to speed and functioning as it was pre-COVID."

Munn and his family members are facing four charges, including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. His next court appearance is set for July 21.