Firm hacked to spread ransomware had previous security flaws

For 21 years, the software company Kaseya labored in relative obscurity — at least until cybercriminals exploited it in early July for a massive ransomware attack that snarled businesses around the world and escalated U.S.-Russia diplomatic tensions. But it turns out that attack wasn’t the first cybersecurity problem to hit the Miami-based company and its core product, which IT teams use to remotely monitor workplace computer systems and other devices. In 2014, the company’s own founders sued Kaseya in a dispute over responsibility for a security flaw that allowed hackers to hijack customer computers for a cryptocurrency scheme.