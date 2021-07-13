Germany launches ‘space command’ to protect infrastructure

BERLIN (AP) — The German military has launched a “space command” tasked with overseeing satellites, watching for dangerous space junk and analyzing other countries’ activities. The defense minister launched the new operation during a visit to its base at Uedem in western Germany on Tuesday. Her ministry said the military is responding to the “increasing significance of space for our state’s ability to function, the prosperity of our population and the increasing dependency of the armed forces on space-supported data, services and products.”