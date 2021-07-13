GM to build mobility design center in Pasadena, California

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors plans to spend more than $71 million to build a design center in Pasadena, California. The new new center will focus on mobility ventures outside the scope of traditional vehicles. GM wouldn’t say how many people would work at the center, but said it should help GM recruit technical and design workers from nearby universities. It also wouldn’t say if the center will take jobs from other GM facilities. GM says a smaller design center now in North Hollywood will move to the 149,000-square-foot building in Pasadena when it opens in the second half of 2022.