Google fined $592 million in dispute with French publishers

PARIS (AP) — France’s competition regulator has fined Google 500 million euros ($592 million) over a dispute with French publishers who want the company to pay for the use of their news. The agency on Tuesday also threatened fines of another 900,000 euros ($1 million) per day if Google doesn’t produce proposals within two months on how it will compensate news producers. Google said it was disappointed and on the verge of reaching an agreement with the publishers. The dispute with French publishers is part of a larger effort by the European Union to force Google and other tech companies to compensate publishers for content.