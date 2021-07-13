Groundbreaking for new regional youth workforce center in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Young people in the Madison area will soon have a place to learn job skills to help them jump start their careers.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and the Madison Area Builders Association hosted a ground breaking ceremony for the new Regional Youth Workforce Center in Fitchburg Tuesday afternoon.

There will be a skilled trades training center and an entrepreneurship center where people can learn about marketing, finance and other skills needed to run a business.

"I kind of thought of three words or a phrase that describes the organization," said Jeff Amy, director of organization development for Boys and Girls Club of America. "The first is innovation. The second is collaboration and partnership and the third is always a focus on youth, family and communities."

The building was purchased and donated to the Boys and Girls Club by John McKenzie, a local real estate developer.

The club is still fundraising to pay for the rest of the project.