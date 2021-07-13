Italian health volunteer killed during robbery in Mexico

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say an Italian man who worked as a volunteer at a community health center in southern Mexico has been shot to death in an apparent robbery. Michele Colosio was killed Sunday in the southern state of Chiapas as he returned to his house after watching Italy’s victory in soccer’s Euro Cup. The health center said in a statement Tuesday that Colosio was killed a block from his home. He was the second Italian citizen killed in the region in recent days. In Honduras, an Italian man was beaten and hacked to death Thursday by an angry mob of villagers who accused him of killing a resident of their town.