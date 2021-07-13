Lithuania passes laws to curb migrant arrivals from Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s parliament has passed legislation aimed at curbing an influx of migrants crossing its borders from neighboring Belarus. Lithuania accuses Belarus of organizing the migrant crossings. Tuesday’s amendments include a fast-track procedure allowing for speedier deportations of migrants. In an 84-1 vote with 58 abstentions, the 141-seat Seimas also decided to slash the asylum application processing time from months to 10 days, prevent the free movement of migrants and to limit their rights. Human rights groups have strongly criticized the amendments