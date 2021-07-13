Madison to receive $200,000 for EPA ‘environmental justice’ initiatives

MADISON (WKOW) -- The US Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that the City of Madison will receive a $200,000 grant from American Rescue Plan funds in order to fund local initiatives addressing environmental and public health hazards.

According to a news release from EPA spokesperson Josh Singer, Madison and Milwaukee will each receive $200,000. The bulk of Madison's funding is going to a program called Intervene Against COVID-19. The goal is to fight transmission among underprivileged communities by raising awareness of prevention, transmission and treatment.

“The COVID pandemic has exacerbated public health inequities in our community,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the release. “We are grateful for this grant from the EPA to work with our community partners to expand community health education in areas that need it most.”

The funding will be focused on large minority populations on Madison's southwest and northeast sides. Program participants will receive masks, hand sanitizers and EPA-approved disinfectants.

“This investment will not only reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in high-risk areas, but ensure we prioritize an equitable solution to future public health and environmental crises," US Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) said in the release.