Melrose man facing charges related to January 6 events at US Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) — A Melrose man is facing charges related to the events of January 6 at the US Capitol.

According to a press release, Joshua Munn was arrested on July 13 and faces the following charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

According to the criminal complaint, the arrest comes after a tip the FBI received about five members of the Munn family at the capitol on January 6, as shown by social media posts on several platforms. They include Facebook, Snapchat and Parler.

The investigation takes into account the posts made on social media, as well as security footage.

Munn appeared in US District Court in Madison Tuesday afternoon on the charges. The judge gave Munn a conditional release. His next court appearance is set for July 21.

The four other members of the Munn family are facing the same charges, but not being charged in Madison.

You can see the full criminal complaint below.