Mental competency of woman in anti-Asian assault questioned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor has raised questions about the mental competency about a woman who is jailed on racial bias charges and other allegations after being accused of striking a 6-year-old Asian boy at an upscale Las Vegas mall. Shelly Ann Hill told a judge Tuesday that she didn’t understand how she could be charged with a hate crime. The judge determined it will be up to her attorney to have her undergo an evaluation. A TikTok video posted by the boy’s mother that shows part of the confrontation last week has garnered over a million views. Hill has an extensive history of misdemeanor cases involving trespassing and other offenses.