Mourners remember veteran Indiana officer killed in ambush

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of police officers have joined mourners at the funeral for an Indiana officer who was fatally shot during what authorities say was an ambush outside an FBI field office. The funeral Tuesday for 53-year-old Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency was held at Indiana State University’s Hulman Center basketball arena. Several hundred people attended a Monday visitation at the arena for Ferency, who was a 30-year police veteran. Authorities say a man threw a Molotov cocktail at an FBI office in Terre Haute on Wednesday and then shot Ferency when he emerged from the building. They say Ferency and an FBI agent also fired on the man, who was wounded and is charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent.