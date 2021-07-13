MPD data shows officers stopped dozens over weekend in East Washington Avenue enforcement push

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officers wrote more than two dozen tickets Monday as part of stepped-up traffic enforcement on East Washington Avenue, after stopping more than three dozen reckless drivers over the weekend.

The increased enforcement comes after two recent deadly crashes on the busy road, including a pedestrian hit and killed on June 26 and a bicyclist hit and killed on July 2.

Madison Police provided 27 News with the number of traffic citations and warnings issued on East Washington Avenue for the days since July 2.

Date Cited Warning Total 7/3/21 6 6 12 7/4/21 1 1 2 7/5/21 0 0 0 7/6/21 6 9 15 7/7/21 4 0 4 7/8/21 4 3 7 7/9/21 5 8 13 7/10/21 7 15 22 7/11/21 1 3 4 7/12/21 25 26 51 Data: Madison Police Department

"We're not stopping people for two or three miles an hour over," said Lt. Tony Fiore, who runs MPD's Traffic Enforcement Safety Team. "It's pretty consistent we're stopping people for 14-15 miles per hour or higher."

His team stopped 51 reckless drivers on Monday alone, issuing 25 citations. From Friday to Sunday, officers stopped 39 people.

Lt. Fiore says there's dangerous driving in Madison every year, but this year, it's become more dangerous.

"We wrote just under 500 citations and warnings on East Washington Avenue in May and June," he said. "The revving engines, the squealing tires, the race speeding, reckless driving -- all those violations we've seen in previous years. But I think this year they rose to a level that certainly was a safety issue."

Lt. Fiore says MPD has received more complaints throughout the city from people about driving than ever before. Community leaders have spoken out in recent weeks about drag racing and other stunts, beyond run-of-the-mill speeders -- particularly on the long, straight stretches of East Washington Avenue.

"That's kind of the challenge that we see on East Washington Avenue that maybe other streets don't share," Lt. Fiore said.

Officers say the visible enforcement is their best tactic right now and has to be persistent.

"The groups that come back here week after week, they notice if we're not out here doing enforcement," Lt. Fiore said. "They notice and their behavior starts to kind of shift."

He says each officer on East Washington Avenue is one that can't be elsewhere while they're helping with that enforcement, but with the driving conditions becoming so dangerous this summer, the officers will be out there.

"We will be out here doing enforcement and being as visible as we can," Lt. Fiore said.

He says MPD has 10 more specific traffic targeting projects planned for July on East Washington Avenue, and another 12 are planned for August.