Officials: Afghan delegation, Taliban to talk peace in Qatar

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two Afghan officials are confirming that a high powered Afghan government delegation is to meet with the Taliban in Doha to jump-start a long-stalled peace process. They said Tuesday the delegation will include the head of the country’s reconciliation council. The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, said the Taliban were expected to bring their senior leaders to the table when the two sides meet, possibly on Friday. The Taliban maintain a political office in the Qatar capital of Doha. The latest attempt to revitalize peace talks comes as the U.S. all but winds up its “forever war” in Afghanistan.