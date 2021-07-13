Officiating at a wedding? Prepare, share, get out of the way

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not uncommon now for couples getting married to ask a friend or relative who’s not ordained to officiate. Michigan-based AP sports writer Larry Lage got such a request from a childhood friend. Lage felt nervous but honored and agreed to perform the ceremony on a beach in the Florida Keys. He began by getting ordained online as a minister of the nondenominational Universal Life Church. He remembered the pre-marriage counseling that he and his wife had gotten from their Catholic church. He talked with his friends to learn more about them and their hopes for the future. He ended up loving being an officiant. His advice? Prepare well. Share stories. And get out of the way of the camera when the married couple kisses for the first time.