One dead in Platteville car vs. semi accident

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- One person is dead after a semi truck and a car collided near the Walmart in Platteville Tuesday morning, with an investigation launched into the incident.

According to a Facebook post from the Platteville Police Department, authorities responded to the intersection of Business Highway 151 and Commercial Drive at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to their injuries; neither driver has been identified.

The semi driver was treated and released from Southwest Health Center. Authorities have not yet said who was at fault for the crash, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.