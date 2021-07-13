Plan in place for Deer District in case severe weather hits

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A plan is in place at the Deer District in the event severe weather hits Wednesday night.

The team will make an initial call around 12 p.m. on whether to host an outdoor watch party in the Deer District.

If the outdoor party is on and storms pop up during the game, the plan includes sheltering fans in two nearby parking structures if storms or warnings would develop quickly.

"At that point, it is. We'll turn off all the screens. There won't be anything for anybody out here really to do so our hope is they would push off," said Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Marketing Officer.

Fans heading to the Deer District can RSVP online to receive game day alerts by email or text.