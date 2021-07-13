Rioting, looting continues in South Africa, deaths up to 32

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s rioting continued Tuesday with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggle to quell the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala told the press that many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people looted food, electric appliances, liquor, and clothing from retail centers. He said 26 of the deaths were in KwaZulu-Natal. Officials said that six people were killed in Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province which includes the largest city, Johannesburg. The deployment of 2,500 soldiers to support the South African police has not yet stopped the rampant looting.