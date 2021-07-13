Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they’ve reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade.

It would pave the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden.

The accord marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth.

But Democrats face possible objections from rival moderate and progressive factions. And they’ll have to work hard to convert their plans into legislation they can push through the closely divided Congress.