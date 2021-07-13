Severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon through overnight

MADISON (WKOW) - The chance for strong storms is increasing for our midweek.



SET UP

A low pressure system is developing over the Central Plains and will cause our local storm chances to rise by tomorrow.

TODAY

Areas of fog early, then increasing sunshine, warmer and humid with temperatures getting to the low 80s and a stray, pop-up shower or storm possible.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and muggier in the mid 60s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s and scattered showers and storms possibly developing in the afternoon. More storms are possible at night.



Areas northwest of Madison are under a level 3/5 risk for severe storms with the rest of the WKOW area under a level 2/5 risk. High winds, hail and heavy downpours are the main concerns.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and humid with more scattered showers and maybe a few more rumbles of thunder with highs in the upper 70s. By the time the system exits later in the day, we should have picked up an inch or more of rain widespread

.FRIDAY

Partly sunny and drier with highs around 80°.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny with a high around 80°.



SUNDAY

Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, however humidity levels stay low.