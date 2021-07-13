Special election to fill Wisconsin Assembly vacancy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Republican legislative aide and a former Democratic Columbus city council member face each other in a special election to fill a vacancy in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Tuesday’s election pits Republican William Penterman against Democrat Pete Adams for southeast Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District. Stephen Ratzlaff, an independent, is also running.

Penterman narrowly won the Republican primary by 16 votes. The 25-year-old Penterman is a U.S. Army Reserve member who previously worked as an aide to Republican state Rep. Ron Tusler, of Appleton.

The 46-year-old Adams served one term on the Columbus city council before losing his reelection bid this spring. He works as a central service tech at the Marshfield Clinic.